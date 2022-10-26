Tajomaru – Avenging Blade

TAJOMARU is the famous 'bandit' of the forest from RASHOMON. Whoever kills Tajomaru inherits his name, status and sword. A royal brother leaves his kingdom to protect the princess he loves, only to find a series of harrowing adventures along the way which lead him back to where he came from, and then disinheriting his past to become the bandit TAJOMARU.
|Shun Oguri
|Naomitsu Hatakeyama
|Yuki Shibamoto
|Ako
|Kei Tanaka
|Sakuramaru
|Hiroyuki Ikeuchi
|Nobutsuna Hatakeyama
|Hirotaro Honda
|Hidetaka Kuriyama
|Kyôsuke Yabe
|Michikane
