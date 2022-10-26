Not Available

Tajomaru – Avenging Blade

  • History
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tristone Entertainment Inc.

TAJOMARU is the famous 'bandit' of the forest from RASHOMON. Whoever kills Tajomaru inherits his name, status and sword. A royal brother leaves his kingdom to protect the princess he loves, only to find a series of harrowing adventures along the way which lead him back to where he came from, and then disinheriting his past to become the bandit TAJOMARU.

Cast

Shun OguriNaomitsu Hatakeyama
Yuki ShibamotoAko
Kei TanakaSakuramaru
Hiroyuki IkeuchiNobutsuna Hatakeyama
Hirotaro HondaHidetaka Kuriyama
Kyôsuke YabeMichikane

View Full Cast >

Images