Tak Jhal Mishti

Dilip and Mukund, both married with a child each, live in a building in the city of Kolkata. Both the families do not mix due to the difference in status. A new tenant moves into the building, inadvertently bringing trouble with her. The bubbling and warm Deepa barges into both the apartments and befriends the husbands, as their wives seethe with anger and jealousy. They decide to call on their relatives for help. This rigmarole brings Dilip and Mukund together; they have a common problem - their suspicious wives. The wives also come together, their common enemy being the youthful Deepa and their wayward husbands. Watch the movie to learn how this comic quagmire unfolds further...