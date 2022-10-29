1970

Take a Girl Like You

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 15th, 1970

Studio

Albion Film Corp. (I)

Young Jenny heads to the South of England to start a new career as a school teacher. Even before she has had a chance to settle in she meets Patrick, one of the local "lads". Within a short time she has her hands full when a number of the local boys take a liking to her. But who will be the lucky one who wins her affections?

Cast

Oliver ReedPatrick Standish
Hayley MillsJenny Bunn
Noel HarrisonJulian Ormerod
John BirdDick Thompson
Sheila HancockMartha Thompson
Geraldine ShermanAnna Le Page

View Full Cast >

Images