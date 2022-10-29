Take Care of Your Scarf, Tatiana

Lugubrious Finns Valto and Reino take to the road in search of coffee and vodka, without which their lives are not worth living. But their reveries are interrupted by the arrival of garrulous Russian Klaudia and Estonian Tatiana - who are clearly interested in the two men, despite the language barrier. But what are the chances of getting a response from men who prefer staring at vodka bottles to talking?
|Kirsi Tykkyläinen
|Klavdia
|Matti Pellonpää
|Reino
|Mato Valtonen
|Valto
|Kati Outinen
|Tatjana
