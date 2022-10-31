Take It Like A Man, Ma'am!

A middle aged married woman suffers from depression. Her husband suggests she get a dog, but instead she gets a job. Treatment of the women workers leads her into a hilarious fantasy in which roles are reversed and bearded men sit behind typewriters worrying about their looks and what to buy for dinner. She gets involved in a strike and loses her job, but has found some friends and a more positive attitude to life.
|Tove Maës
|Ellen Rasmussen
|Berthe Qvistgaard
|Karen
|Birgit Brüel
|Grethe
|Claus Strandberg
|Harry
