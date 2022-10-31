Not Available

Take It Like A Man, Ma'am!

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Family

Røde Søster

A middle aged married woman suffers from depression. Her husband suggests she get a dog, but instead she gets a job. Treatment of the women workers leads her into a hilarious fantasy in which roles are reversed and bearded men sit behind typewriters worrying about their looks and what to buy for dinner. She gets involved in a strike and loses her job, but has found some friends and a more positive attitude to life.

Tove MaësEllen Rasmussen
Berthe QvistgaardKaren
Birgit BrüelGrethe
Claus StrandbergHarry

