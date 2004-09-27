2004

Takedown

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 27th, 2004

Studio

Hacker Productions

Kevin Mitnick is quite possibly the best hacker in the world. Hunting for more and more information, seeking more and more cyber-trophies every day, he constantly looks for bigger challenges. When he breaks into the computer of a security expert and an ex-hacker, he finds one - and much more than that...

Cast

Skeet UlrichKevin Mitnick
Angela FeatherstoneJulia
Donal LogueAlex Lowe
Christopher McDonaldMitch Gibson
Tom BerengerMcCoy Rollins
Jeremy SistoLance 'Icebreaker' Petersen

