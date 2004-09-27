Kevin Mitnick is quite possibly the best hacker in the world. Hunting for more and more information, seeking more and more cyber-trophies every day, he constantly looks for bigger challenges. When he breaks into the computer of a security expert and an ex-hacker, he finds one - and much more than that...
|Skeet Ulrich
|Kevin Mitnick
|Angela Featherstone
|Julia
|Donal Logue
|Alex Lowe
|Christopher McDonald
|Mitch Gibson
|Tom Berenger
|McCoy Rollins
|Jeremy Sisto
|Lance 'Icebreaker' Petersen
View Full Cast >