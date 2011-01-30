Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story

In 2008, New York mother Tiffany Rubin faced every parent's worst nightmare when her six year old son Kobe vanished into thin air. Upon learning that Kobe had been kidnapped by his biological father and taken to South Korea, Tiffany seeks the assistance of American Association for Lost Children representative Mark Miller, who guides her through the arduous process of traveling to Korea, and getting Kobe back.
|David Haydn-Jones
|Chris Rubin
|Drew Davis
|Kobe
|Sean Baek
|Jeff
|Terry O'Quinn
|Mark Miller
|Taraji P. Henson
|Tiffany Rubin
