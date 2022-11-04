Not Available

Takeru Yamato

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TBS

After killing his brother, Prince Yamato is banished from his father's kingdom until he can bring his dangerous powers under control. On his journey, he meets and joins with the magical priestess Oto, and together they go to fight against an evil god that has been ravaging the Earth in the form of an enormous hydra. Will Yamato ever return home to reclaim his rightful place on the throne?

Cast

Yasuko SawaguchiOto Tachibana
Hiroshi AbeTsukiyomi
Akira KoieyamaOousu
Masashi Ishibashi
Masahiro TakashimaPrince Yamato Takeru

