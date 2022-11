Not Available

Various attacking forces unique to Takeshi's Castle were organized, aiming for "Defeat! Takeshi's Castle" There were many battles. This set gathers the tightness of the battle, such as parent-child tournament, Danjin tournament, female college student tournament, brave fighter tournament, etc. Also included is a collection of contests in Takeshi's Castle, as well as episodes of Takeshi & Takeshi Corps struggling to recapture the castle that was stolen by Captain Tani.