Taková Normální Rodinka

Not Available

The forester's lodge in a remote area they live in sin has four generations of family Hanák. Grandmother overflowing zest for life and her passion for writing detective stories. Her daughter, Ms. Hanáková, spirited woman with a big heart, loves to sing, but because he has no talent, all his life was the cook. Mr. Hanak's dispatcher, his lifelong loves animals of all kinds and sizes, which grows in the house and its surroundings. Paul has an older daughter with husband Peter, occasional handyman who usually sleeps or her hyperactive two sons, whom no one tells you differently than blackguard. Informal family member then Mr. Kestrel, who in the house for the town to spend a lot of time suspicious! One completely normal family afternoon notify the younger daughter Kate family that is expecting a baby.