Takt og tone i himmelsengen

  • Comedy

A police lieutenant woman goes undercover into a mansion where a couple maintains a school to teach young women how to catch a man... Especially if they are rich and into marriage. The courses include a number of disciplines, including judo and strip-tease.

Cast

Dirch PasserGrev Axel von Hasteen
Axel StrøbyeBaron Joachim von Hasteen
Poul BundgaardPeter, butler
Clara PontoppidanEnkegrevinde von Hasteen
Lone HertzKriminalassistent Marie Hansen
Judy GringerSonja, kaldet Julie

