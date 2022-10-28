Takt og tone i himmelsengen

A police lieutenant woman goes undercover into a mansion where a couple maintains a school to teach young women how to catch a man... Especially if they are rich and into marriage. The courses include a number of disciplines, including judo and strip-tease.
|Dirch Passer
|Grev Axel von Hasteen
|Axel Strøbye
|Baron Joachim von Hasteen
|Poul Bundgaard
|Peter, butler
|Clara Pontoppidan
|Enkegrevinde von Hasteen
|Lone Hertz
|Kriminalassistent Marie Hansen
|Judy Gringer
|Sonja, kaldet Julie
