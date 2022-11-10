Tales from the Dark Web

Not Available

Most people like us confused about the term like Dark net or Deep web! It is a big part of the internet that can’t be found or indexed by search engines such as Google, Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo. For example, your bank account page is also the part of dark net sites. On the other side anything you can see in the search results, that’s call Surface web. Darknet sites contain weird URLs and also known as .onion sites (Hidden services sites) Dark marketplaces sale all kinds of legal and illicit goods anonymously for other currencies such as Bitcoins. When companies are hacked and their data is stolen, that stolen data often used for sale on the so-called Darknet.