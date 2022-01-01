1990

Tales from the Darkside

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 3rd, 1990

Studio

Paramount

The first segment features an animated mummy stalking selected student victims; the second tale tells the story of a "cat from hell" who cannot be killed and leaves a trail of victims behind it; the third story is about a man who witnesses a bizarre killing and promises never to tell what he saw and the "in-between" bit is the story of a woman preparing to cook her newspaper boy for supper.

Cast

Rae Dawn Chong
Christian SlaterAndy (segment "Lot 249")
Deborah HarryBetty (wraparound story)
Steve BuscemiBellingham (segment "Lot 249")
David JohansenHalston (segment "Cat From Hell")
William HickeyDrogan (segment "Cat From Hell")

