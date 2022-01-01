Tales from the Darkside

The first segment features an animated mummy stalking selected student victims; the second tale tells the story of a "cat from hell" who cannot be killed and leaves a trail of victims behind it; the third story is about a man who witnesses a bizarre killing and promises never to tell what he saw and the "in-between" bit is the story of a woman preparing to cook her newspaper boy for supper.
|Rae Dawn Chong
|Christian Slater
|Andy (segment "Lot 249")
|Deborah Harry
|Betty (wraparound story)
|Steve Buscemi
|Bellingham (segment "Lot 249")
|David Johansen
|Halston (segment "Cat From Hell")
|William Hickey
|Drogan (segment "Cat From Hell")
