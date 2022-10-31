Not Available

Tales of a Golden Geisha

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

The film stars two of Itami's regular actors, Nobuko Miyamoto as a geisha who brings luck to the men with whom she sleeps, and Masahiko Tsugawa as her unfaithful, sometimes partner. As well as showing her relationships with the man she loves and the men who employ her, it satirizes corruption and the influence of money in Japanese politics.

Cast

Masahiko TsugawaMondo Suzuki
Hiroshi ÔkôchiChichiiwa
Ryunosuke KanedaTamonin
Mitsuko IshiiEiko
Hideji ÔtakiChijiwa (uncredited)
Shôgo ShimadaZenbu Okura

View Full Cast >

Images