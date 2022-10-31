Tales of a Golden Geisha

The film stars two of Itami's regular actors, Nobuko Miyamoto as a geisha who brings luck to the men with whom she sleeps, and Masahiko Tsugawa as her unfaithful, sometimes partner. As well as showing her relationships with the man she loves and the men who employ her, it satirizes corruption and the influence of money in Japanese politics.
|Masahiko Tsugawa
|Mondo Suzuki
|Hiroshi Ôkôchi
|Chichiiwa
|Ryunosuke Kaneda
|Tamonin
|Mitsuko Ishii
|Eiko
|Hideji Ôtaki
|Chijiwa (uncredited)
|Shôgo Shimada
|Zenbu Okura
