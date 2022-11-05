Not Available

Tales of Japanese Chivalry

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Company

A timber merchant and haulage firm in late 19th century Tokyo is in trouble. The widowed lady owner is being threatened by a scheming competitor who is offering much cheaper labour. X has just left the army, and his buddies in the firm beg him to rejoin them as second in command, which he does. Thus emboldened, the firm tries to make a deal to stay in business, which launches a serious turf war.

Cast

Ken Takakura
Kinnosuke Nakamura
Masahiko Tsugawa
Hiroki Matsukata
Hiroyuki Nagato
Yoshiko Mita

Images