1962

Tales of Terror

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 3rd, 1962

Studio

Alta Vista Productions

Three stories adapted from the work of Edgar Allen Poe: 1) A man and his daughter are reunited, but the blame for the death of his wife hangs over them, unresolved. 2) A derelict challenges the local wine-tasting champion to a competition, but finds the man's attention to his wife worthy of more dramatic action. 3) A man dying and in great pain agrees to be hypnotized at the moment of death, with unexpected consequences.

Cast

Peter LorreMontresor
Basil RathboneCarmichael
Debra PagetHelene
Joyce JamesonAnnabel
Maggie PierceLenora
David FrankhamDr. James

