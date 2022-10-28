Tales That Witness Madness

Dr Tremayne is an enigmatic Psychiatrist running an asylum housing four very special cases. Visited by colleague Nicholas, Tremayne explains his amazing and controversial theories as to why each of the four patients went mad...cue four distinct tales each with a different set of characters.
|Donald Pleasence
|Prof. R.C. Tremayne
|Kim Novak
|Auriol
|Joan Collins
|Bella Thompson
|Russell Lewis
|Paul (Mr. Tiger segment)
|Georgia Brown
|Fay Patterson
|David Wood
|Tutor (Mr. Tiger segment)
