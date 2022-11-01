Not Available

Tali-Ihantala 1944

  • War

The Soviet army breaks through the Finnish defences on the Karelian Isthmus in June 1944, advancing with overwhelming force. Somehow, the Finnish troops must find the strength to fight back, with all odds against them. The Battle of Tali-Ihantala was the largest battle ever fought in the history of the Nordic countries. This film depicts the true events through five separate stories.

Cast

Johan HallströmSecond Lieutenant Thorbjörnsson
Aku Hirviniemi
Antti Holma
Marcus GrothMajor General Ruben Lagus
Janne HyytiäinenMajor of Air-force
Rauno AhonenLieutenant Colonel

