Tali-Ihantala 1944

The Soviet army breaks through the Finnish defences on the Karelian Isthmus in June 1944, advancing with overwhelming force. Somehow, the Finnish troops must find the strength to fight back, with all odds against them. The Battle of Tali-Ihantala was the largest battle ever fought in the history of the Nordic countries. This film depicts the true events through five separate stories.
|Johan Hallström
|Second Lieutenant Thorbjörnsson
|Aku Hirviniemi
|Antti Holma
|Marcus Groth
|Major General Ruben Lagus
|Janne Hyytiäinen
|Major of Air-force
|Rauno Ahonen
|Lieutenant Colonel
