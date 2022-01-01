1991

Talkin' Dirty After Dark

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 15th, 1991

Studio

New Line Cinema

Terry is an up and coming comedian, but believes politics will get him the big breaks and more time at the popular Dukie's Comedy Club. Just so happens that Terry is 'sleeping' with Ruby Lynn Sinclair, the wife of club owner Dukie Sinclair. What follows is a night of comedy, romance, comedy, action, comedy, and Terry achieving his initial goal: getting $67 dollars to pay his phone bil

Cast

Martin LawrenceTerry
John WitherspoonDukie
Tommy ListerBigg
Mark CurryAntonio
Lance CroutherBrother Kwame
Joe TorryAudience Member

