Talkin' Dirty After Dark

Terry is an up and coming comedian, but believes politics will get him the big breaks and more time at the popular Dukie's Comedy Club. Just so happens that Terry is 'sleeping' with Ruby Lynn Sinclair, the wife of club owner Dukie Sinclair. What follows is a night of comedy, romance, comedy, action, comedy, and Terry achieving his initial goal: getting $67 dollars to pay his phone bil
|Martin Lawrence
|Terry
|John Witherspoon
|Dukie
|Tommy Lister
|Bigg
|Mark Curry
|Antonio
|Lance Crouther
|Brother Kwame
|Joe Torry
|Audience Member
