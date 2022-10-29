Not Available

Talking to Heaven

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Once Upon a Time Films

A man begins to have disturbing visions of dead people, among whom are his mother and victims of a local serial killer. All telling their story of how they died, and how their murderer is still out there. The detective investigating the murders looks to him for help in solving the case.

Cast

Mary SteenburgenDetective Karen Condrin
Jack PalanceAllan Van Praagh
Diane LaddRegina Van Praagh
Michael MoriartyAdrian, Psychic
Connor WiddowsYoung James Van Praagh
Joy CoghillMrs. Ziff

