Mia, a beautiful and successful Paris based photographer, bored by her bourgeois existence, flies to Cambodia to surprise her timber trader husband Xavier. But her hope for a romantic welcome are dashed when she spies her husband in a brothel having sex with an eleven year-old, Srey. Mia, her world turned upside down, resolves to rescue Srey and return her to the remote village from where she was abducted.