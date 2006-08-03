Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Lifelong friends and national idols Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. have earned their NASCAR stripes with their uncanny knack of finishing races in the first and second slots, respectively, and slinging catchphrases like "Shake and bake!" But when a rival French driver coasts onto the track to challenge their records, they'll have to floor it to retain their top-dog status.
|John C. Reilly
|Cal Naughton, Jr.
|Sacha Baron Cohen
|Jean Girard
|Gary Cole
|Reese Bobby
|Michael Clarke Duncan
|Lucius Washington
|Leslie Bibb
|Carley Bobby
|Amy Adams
|Susan
