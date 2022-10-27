Tamako Love Story

Devoted to her family’s rice-cake–making business and the high school baton club, Tamako is a little slow when it comes to love. She’s oblivious to her childhood friend Mochizo’s affections, even though all their friends know. With graduation closing in and Mochizo leaving for Tokyo, will Tamako realise her feelings and tell him in time?
|Aya Suzaki
|Tamako Kitashirakawa
|Atsushi Tamaru
|Mochizō Ōji
|Takumi Yamazaki
|Dera Mochimazzwi
|Yuki Kaneko
|Midori Tokiwa
|Juri Nagatsuma
|Kanna Makino
|Yurie Yamashita
|Shiori Asagiri
View Full Cast >