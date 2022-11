Not Available

"Tamara W." is an honest, stripped-down look into the world of voguing, escort business, ecstasy addiction, sexual abuse, and being a transgender girl. The documentary film is a compassionate portrait of Tamara Williams, a 23-year-old Bronx girl with fire in her heart, and too much life experience on her shoulders. In the film, Tamara recounts her life -- from her childhood and adolescence to her days as a ballroom diva and an out-of-control addict.