1994

Tammy and the T-Rex

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 27th, 1994

Studio

Greenline Productions

An evil scientist implants the brain of Michael, a murdered high school student, in an animatronic Tyrannosaurus. He escapes, wreaks vengeance on his high school tormentors and is reunited with his sweetheart Tammy. Together, the couple try to elude the mad scientist and the police and find a more appropriate vessel for Michael's brain.

Cast

Denise RichardsTammy
Theo ForsettByron
Paul WalkerMichael
Ellen DubinHelga
Terry KiserDr. Wachenstein
George Buck FlowerNorville

