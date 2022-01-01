Tammy and the T-Rex

An evil scientist implants the brain of Michael, a murdered high school student, in an animatronic Tyrannosaurus. He escapes, wreaks vengeance on his high school tormentors and is reunited with his sweetheart Tammy. Together, the couple try to elude the mad scientist and the police and find a more appropriate vessel for Michael's brain.
|Denise Richards
|Tammy
|Theo Forsett
|Byron
|Paul Walker
|Michael
|Ellen Dubin
|Helga
|Terry Kiser
|Dr. Wachenstein
|George Buck Flower
|Norville
View Full Cast >