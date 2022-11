Not Available

Academy Award-winning Japanese composer Tan Dun (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) conducts this performance of his lush Water Concerto, a symphonic piece incorporating mesmerizing sounds from water-based instruments. Recorded live at the 2007 Stockholm International Composer's Festival, the concert features the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and percussionists David Cossin, Tamao Inano and Rika Fujii.