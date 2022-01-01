Tangerine Dream - Loreley

Not Available

On July 18th, 2008 Tangerine Dream performed an open air concert as part of the "Night Of The Prog Festival" at the Loreley Rock at the river Rhine in Germany. On this occasion, they released the 'mini cupdisc' Das Romantische Opfer. As most of TD's concerts of recent years, the gig was filmed and finally released at the end of 2008 as Loreley on DVD. The single DVD comes with a four page insert featuring photos of the line-up, credits and the track listing. The animated menu provides the options to play the complete concert as well as to start from individual tracks, to view the credits or a "Behind The Scenes" bonus feature, and to do the audio setup (Stereo 2.0 or Dolby Surround 5.1).