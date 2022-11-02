1946

Tangier

  • Adventure
  • Drama

June 5th, 1946

Maria Montez plays a Spanish dancer named Rita, who is determined to bring Nazi collaborator Colonel Jose Artiego (Preston Foster) to justice. Artiego is at presently working incognito, as military governor of the North African city of Tangier. Maria finds an unexpected ally in the form of Artiego's discarded mistress Dolores (Louise Allbritton). Dominating the film's hotel-lobby set is an old-fashioned "open" elevator, which will obviously figure prominently in the climax. A camp classic, Tangier is distinguished by supporting actor Sabu's offkey renditions of such American standards as "Polly Wolly Doodle" and "She'll be Comin' Round the Mountain"!

Robert PaigePaul Kenyon
SabuPepe
Preston FosterCol. Jose Artiego
Louise AllbrittonDolores
Kent TaylorRamon
J. Edward BrombergAlec Rocco

