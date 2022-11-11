Not Available

Documentary - During the 1960s, the United States and the Soviet Union were engaged in a feverish competition: which of the two Cold War empires would be the first to set foot on the Moon? We know who won this race, but less about a secret chapter: the Soviets may not have sent a man to the Moon, but they successfully guided two small robots by remote control from the Earth. For sixteen months between 1970 and 1973, these "Lunookhods" traveled more than thirty miles over the Moon's surface! "Tank on the Moon" tells the incredible story of these vehicles designed in the utmost secrecy by Soviet laboratories. - Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, Leonid Brezhnev