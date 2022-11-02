Taínos: La Última Tribu

Not Available

A young archeology student, Sara Cordero (Christie Miró) organizes an expedition to La Mora Cave in Comerio, Puerto Rico. Sara and her four friends are guided by Yabey (Josué Reyes) who happens to know the area very well. Unexpected incidents occurs as they discover a hidden Taino Indians tribe alive, were believed to be extinguished 500 years ago. A sequence of dramatical events and initiate conflicts among themselves to the point that the tension divides the group. Then mysterious and unfortunate events proceed to unleash a surprising twist of full action.