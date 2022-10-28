Not Available

TAP OR DIE is the story of Derick Grant, an African American choreographer determined to revive tap dance or die trying. In an epic struggle to legitimize an art that peaked in the era of big bands, Grant is holding auditions to bring his hip, rousing show 'Imagine Tap' to Broadway. But a legacy of racism and the pitfalls of commerce are tripping him up. Will the show go on? Mentored by giants of the genre, Grant says tap has given him a voice: 'It's given people a reason to pay attention to me.' Indeed, this man's feet have something to say. With original music and performances by the world's best hoofers, Tap or Die makes clear why Broadway should throw down the wood.