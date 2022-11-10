Tarak (Kannada)

Not Available

Tarak, the grandson of a Bengaluru-based businessman who grows up in Europe is reluctant to visit India despite several pleas by his grandfather. All goes well for him until he falls in love with Meera, a selfless person who lives for the happiness of others. The two share a blissful relationship, however, things change when Meera poses Tarak a 60-day challenge to prove his real love for her. To prove his love, Tarak accepts and as part of the challenge visits India and soon finds himself in a tricky situation that would ruin his relationship. What happens next, forms the crux.