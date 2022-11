Not Available

Tarbosaurus: The Mightiest Ever is a South Korean adventure drama film directed by Han Sang-Ho. A spiritual prequel to The Dino King, sharing various themes with the movie and also being directed by Han Sang-Ho, this film follows the life of a Tarbosaurus family made up of Patch, (the father of Speckles from The Dino King), his two siblings and their mother in prehistoric South Korea.