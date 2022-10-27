Not Available

Tarok

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Regner Grasten Film

A family saga spanning three decades based on the mythology of the most famous race horse Denmark has ever seen. A horse which did the impossible and put Denmark on the world map through its many great victories. The film is first and foremost about the family who owned Tarok and believed in its greatness - and who, against all odds, gave Denmark hope and courage to dream.

Cast

Kirsten LehfeldtElisabeth Laursen
Thomas ErnstAxel Laursen
Iben DornerIngelise Laursen
Frederik Meldal NørgaardMogens Laursen
Claus Riis ØstergaardVagn Laursen
Marcus Christensen

View Full Cast >

Images