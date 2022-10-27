A family saga spanning three decades based on the mythology of the most famous race horse Denmark has ever seen. A horse which did the impossible and put Denmark on the world map through its many great victories. The film is first and foremost about the family who owned Tarok and believed in its greatness - and who, against all odds, gave Denmark hope and courage to dream.
|Kirsten Lehfeldt
|Elisabeth Laursen
|Thomas Ernst
|Axel Laursen
|Iben Dorner
|Ingelise Laursen
|Frederik Meldal Nørgaard
|Mogens Laursen
|Claus Riis Østergaard
|Vagn Laursen
|Marcus Christensen
