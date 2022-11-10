Tarzan and the Leopard Woman

An African tribe devoted to the leopard cult is dedicated to preventing civilization from moving further into Africa. Tarzan fights them when the cult first attacks a caravan and next attacks Jane and Boy. Tarzan is captured. Boy is bothered by the Leopard Priestess' younger brother. Cheetah saves the day.
|Brenda Joyce
|Jane
|Johnny Sheffield
|Boy
|Acquanetta
|Lea, the High Priestess
|Tricia McAlpin
|Lea, the High Priestess
|Edgar Barrier
|Dr. Ameer Lazar
|Dennis Hoey
|Commissioner
