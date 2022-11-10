1945

Tarzan and the Leopard Woman

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1945

Studio

Sol Lesser Productions

An African tribe devoted to the leopard cult is dedicated to preventing civilization from moving further into Africa. Tarzan fights them when the cult first attacks a caravan and next attacks Jane and Boy. Tarzan is captured. Boy is bothered by the Leopard Priestess' younger brother. Cheetah saves the day.

Cast

Brenda JoyceJane
Johnny SheffieldBoy
AcquanettaLea, the High Priestess
Tricia McAlpinLea, the High Priestess
Edgar BarrierDr. Ameer Lazar
Dennis HoeyCommissioner

Images