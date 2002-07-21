Tarzan & Jane

Sprightly amusement for kids of all ages, Disney's direct-to-video sequel to its animated hit sandwiches jungle derring-do and lots of silly sight gags between song and dance number. With the first anniversary of her wedding to Tarzan (voice of Michael T. Weiss) beckoning, Jane (Olivia D'Abo) ponders how to make it the perfect English celebration
|Olivia d'Abo
|Jane Porter (voice)
|Jeff Bennett
|Prof. Archimedes Q. Porter (voice)
|Jim Cummings
|Tantor (voice)
|April Winchell
|Terk (voice)
|Rene Auberjonois
|(voice)
|Grey Griffin
|Greenly (voice)
