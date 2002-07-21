2002

Tarzan & Jane

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 21st, 2002

Studio

Disney Television Animation

Sprightly amusement for kids of all ages, Disney's direct-to-video sequel to its animated hit sandwiches jungle derring-do and lots of silly sight gags between song and dance number. With the first anniversary of her wedding to Tarzan (voice of Michael T. Weiss) beckoning, Jane (Olivia D'Abo) ponders how to make it the perfect English celebration

Cast

Olivia d'AboJane Porter (voice)
Jeff BennettProf. Archimedes Q. Porter (voice)
Jim CummingsTantor (voice)
April WinchellTerk (voice)
Rene Auberjonois(voice)
Grey GriffinGreenly (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images