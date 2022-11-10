1932

Tarzan The Ape Man

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 1st, 1932

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

James Parker and Harry Holt are on an expedition in Africa in search of the elephant burial grounds that will provide enough ivory to make them rich. Parker's beautiful daughter Jane arrives unexpectedly to join them. Jane is terrified when Tarzan and his ape friends first abduct her, but when she returns to her father's expedition she has second thoughts about leaving Tarzan.

Cast

Johnny WeissmullerTarzan
Maureen O'SullivanJane Parker
Neil HamiltonHarry Holt
C. Aubrey SmithJames Parker
Doris LloydMrs. Cutten
Forrester HarveyBeamish

View Full Cast >

Images