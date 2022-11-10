Tarzan The Ape Man

James Parker and Harry Holt are on an expedition in Africa in search of the elephant burial grounds that will provide enough ivory to make them rich. Parker's beautiful daughter Jane arrives unexpectedly to join them. Jane is terrified when Tarzan and his ape friends first abduct her, but when she returns to her father's expedition she has second thoughts about leaving Tarzan.
|Johnny Weissmuller
|Tarzan
|Maureen O'Sullivan
|Jane Parker
|Neil Hamilton
|Harry Holt
|C. Aubrey Smith
|James Parker
|Doris Lloyd
|Mrs. Cutten
|Forrester Harvey
|Beamish
