1960

Tarzan the Magnificent

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 19th, 1960

Studio

Paramount

After the Banton family rob a store is a small village and kill the local police constable, Tarzan captures one of them, Coy Banton. He decides to return him to the authorities so that the dead policeman's family will benefit from the $5000 reward. The head of the clan, Abel Banton and his two sons have no intention of letting Tarzan deliver Coy and burn the river boat they were to use. Several of the passengers are now stranded forcing Tarzan to take them along on a trek through the jungle. Abel Banton trails them intent not only getting his son back but getting rid of Tarzan.

Cast

Gordon ScottTarzan
Jock MahoneyCoy Banton
Betta St. JohnFay Ames
John CarradineAbel Banton
Lionel JeffriesAmes
Alexandra StewartLori

