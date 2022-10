Not Available

When a high school student is abducted by agents who work for a video game company, the government assembles a team of her friends to lead a mission to rescue her, in this action-filled family film. The pals pose as game testers to infiltrate corporate headquarters, where they discover the sinister secret behind the company's next game. Sacha Spencer, Colin Campbell, Heather Chase, Holly Towne and Thad Luckinbill star.