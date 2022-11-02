Not Available

Taste of Vengeance

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Copercines

A group of Northern vigilantes, roaming the post Civil War south, attack and kill the fiancee of war veteran Brian (Garko), who is rescued by his friend, Daniel (Rassimov). The two, with brother Robert, set out to find the killers. But Brian, suffering from amnesia and becoming frustrated with not remembering the killer's faces, starts killing at random and loses the support of his two partners.

Cast

Gianni GarkoBryan Clarke
Ivan RassimovDaniel
Elisa MontésJulie
Roberto Miali

