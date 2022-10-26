Taste the Blood of Dracula

Three elderly distinguished gentlemen are searching for some excitement in their boring borgoueis lives and gets in contact with one of count Dracula's servants. In a nightly ceremony they restore the count back to life. The three men killed Dracula's servant and as a revenge, the count makes sure that the gentlemen are killed one by one by their own sons.
|Geoffrey Keen
|William Hargood
|Gwen Watford
|Martha Hargood
|Linda Hayden
|Alice Hargood
|Peter Sallis
|Samuel Paxton
|Anthony Higgins
|Paul Paxton
|Isla Blair
|Lucy Paxton
