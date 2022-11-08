Täter gesucht

A dedicated editor, who is engaged to the daughter of a wealthy senator thrills her father with a lecture about convictions based on circumstantial evidence. When a corpse with a disfigured face is found in the house of the senator, evidence points to the editor. An entertaining thriller with a fairly intricate plot and some critical comments on the practice of the law. Based on the novel "Der geschlossene Ring" by Frank Arnau.
|Paul Henckels
|Konsul Lychner
|Gerda Maurus
|Vera - seine Tochter
|Karl Ludwig Diehl
|Dr. Gregor, Redakteur
|Fritz Odemar
|Dorner, Diener
|Harry Hardt
|Wittenhagen, Kriminalkommissar
|Ernst Behmer
|Schränker-Ede
