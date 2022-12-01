Tatort: Parasomnia

Not Available

Talia is only 14 years old, but has already witnessed several cases of deaths: Eight years ago, she lost her mother in a traffic accident and now she has become the only witness to a murder, but cannot remember anything. The reason: She pushes terrible events out of self-protection into subconscious, where her mind tries to process them at night. The result is a parasomnia that manifests itself in sleep with anxiety disorders and nightmare visions: Talia literally sees ghosts. The run-down house which she has just moved into with her father, an illustrator of dark stories, also radiates anything else but protection and security. The Dresden homicide squad hopes to somehow delicately approach the girl and her hidden memories.