Beth (jessica drake) is being blackmailed: Write about her famous friends sexy escapades for a sleazy publisher or the editor will out her fathers' not so legal business dealings. With a pen name to protect her, Beth reluctantly complies and in doing so betrays the only true friend she has in Jazelle (Kirsten Price). Can she save her friendship and her fathers' reputation? Or will she destroy everyone she knows by doing what is right…it's tough to be a tattle tale…