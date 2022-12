Not Available

In a nameless, affluent city, Sam, a bisexual hustler with a dawning conscience, begins to suspect there must be a better life somewhere. His 17-year-old girlfriend Arizona knows there is, but she needs money so the two of them can run away and find it. Shane, 14, may or may not have killed his parents and now amounts to fresh meat on the streets for the ever-prowling child molesters when he hooks up with Sam and Arizona. Will Shane provide a means of escape or their undoing?