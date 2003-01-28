2003

Taxi 3

  • Action
  • Comedy

Release Date

January 28th, 2003

Studio

EuropaCorp

A gang of thieves calling themselves the Santa Claus Gang are wreaking havoc, and the police can't keep up. Police Captain Gilbert is distracted by a Chinese reporter writing a story on his squad, and taxi driver Daniel is in the midst of a relationship crisis. After a string of mistakes in which the thieves outsmart the police time and time again, Daniel and his super-taxi pitch in.

Cast

Frédéric DiefenthalÉmilien Coutant-Kerbalec
Marion CotillardLilly Bertineau
Emma WiklundPetra
Bernard FarcyCommissaire Gibert
Bai LingQui
Edouard MontouteAlain

