A gang of thieves calling themselves the Santa Claus Gang are wreaking havoc, and the police can't keep up. Police Captain Gilbert is distracted by a Chinese reporter writing a story on his squad, and taxi driver Daniel is in the midst of a relationship crisis. After a string of mistakes in which the thieves outsmart the police time and time again, Daniel and his super-taxi pitch in.
|Frédéric Diefenthal
|Émilien Coutant-Kerbalec
|Marion Cotillard
|Lilly Bertineau
|Emma Wiklund
|Petra
|Bernard Farcy
|Commissaire Gibert
|Bai Ling
|Qui
|Edouard Montoute
|Alain
