2007

Taxi 4

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 9th, 2007

Studio

Apipoulaï

Before being extradited to Africa to stand trial, a notorious Belgian criminal is entrusted to the Marseilles police department for less than 24 hours. But the wily crook convinces bumbling policeman Emilien he's a lowly Belgian embassy employee who got railroaded by the brilliant master criminal.

Cast

Frédéric DiefenthalÉmilien Coutant-Kerbalec
Emma WiklundPetra
Edouard MontouteAlain
Jean-Christophe BouvetGénéral Edmond Bertineau
Jean-Luc CouchardLe Belge
François DamiensSerge

Images