In Marseilles (France), skilled pizza delivery boy Daniel who drives a scooter finally has his dreams come true. He gets a taxi license. Caught by the police for a huge speed infraction, he will help Emilien, a loser inspector who can't drive, on the track of German bank robbers, so he doesn't lose his license and his dream job.
|Samy Naceri
|Daniel Morales
|Frédéric Diefenthal
|Émilien Coutant-Kerbalec
|Marion Cotillard
|Lilly Bertineau
|Emma Wiklund
|Petra
|Manuela Gourary
|Camille Coutant-Kerbalec
|Bernard Farcy
|Commissaire Gibert
