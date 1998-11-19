1998

Taxi

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 1998

Studio

EuropaCorp

In Marseilles (France), skilled pizza delivery boy Daniel who drives a scooter finally has his dreams come true. He gets a taxi license. Caught by the police for a huge speed infraction, he will help Emilien, a loser inspector who can't drive, on the track of German bank robbers, so he doesn't lose his license and his dream job.

Cast

Samy NaceriDaniel Morales
Frédéric DiefenthalÉmilien Coutant-Kerbalec
Marion CotillardLilly Bertineau
Emma WiklundPetra
Manuela GouraryCamille Coutant-Kerbalec
Bernard FarcyCommissaire Gibert

Images