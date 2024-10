Not Available

Internationally celebrated avant-garde artist Mikhail Shemyakin offers up his darker vision of "The Nutcracker" in this production filmed live at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, the site of the first performance of the famous ballet in 1892. Leonid Sarafanov and Irina Golub star, and legendary Russian conductor Valery Gergiev leads the orchestra in this surreal version of Tchaikovsky's well-known creation.