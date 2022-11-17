Not Available

Te Hono ki Aotearoa is a documentary on the commissioning, making, launch and emotional handover of the ceremonial waka to the Museum Volkenkunde in Leiden, 2010. For the first time a waka has been entrusted into the care of another culture and we witness the journey from the far north of NZ to the canals of Holland. The warm relationships between the master builder of the waka and the director of the museum, similarly between the maori and dutch paddlers as Te Hono ki Aotearoa goes on to become the waka for Europe.